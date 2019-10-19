Bertrand 80th Birthday

Donna Bertrand, of Manteno, will celebrate her 80th birthday with a friends and family gathering. She was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Manhattan.
She has six children: Bryant (Marti) Bertrand, of Celina, Texas; Bridget (Cindy) Bertrand-Essington, of Bourbonnais; Brendan Bertrand, of Bradley; Brady (Amy) Bertrand, of Manteno; Briana Bertrand, of Manteno; and Brodie (Rachel) Bertrand, of Palatine. She also has 12 grandchildren.
Donna was married to Virgil for 50 years until he passed in 2009. She enjoys participating in activities at her church and spending time with her family and friends
