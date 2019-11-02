Bennington 90th Birthday

Mary Ann (Pickens) Bennington, of Bourbonnais, celebrated her 90th birthday with friends and family Oct. 26 at the Bickford. She was born Oct. 19, 1929. She was married to Joseph Bennington on July 8, 1954, until he passed away in 2012.
Mary Ann worked four years at Presence St.Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee; six years for the RCA Corporation in Canonsburg, Pa.; and 25 years in the Joliet High School library until she retired Jan. 31, 1990. She enjoys word-seek puzzles and spending time with family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!