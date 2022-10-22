...Fire Danger Again This Afternoon...
The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting
to 25 to 30 mph, along with dry vegetation, will again create a
risk for rapid brush and grass fire spread this afternoon.
Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and
smoking materials this afternoon and evening.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds to 25 kt with a few gusts to around 30 kt.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Cora Barna, of Watseka, formerly of Kankakee and Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Union Depot, 124 S. 2nd St., Watseka. The event will be hosted by the Barna family.
Cora was born in Kankakee on Oct. 24, 1922, to Clarence and Goldie Bell Williams. She married John Barna on April 25, 1942. Cora has two children: Greg Barna, of Watseka, and Karen James, of Manteno. She is also blessed with five grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Her first great-great-grandchild will make his appearance in February.