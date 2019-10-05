Howard and Paula Wischnowski, of Bradley, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner. Howard and the former Paula Foockle were married Oct. 4, 1969, the same day as her parents and grandparents, making them a third-generation marriage.
The couple has two children: Shawn (Shelly) Wischnowski, of Bradley; and Shannon Wischnowski, also of Bradley. They also have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Howard is a retired ironworker for Local 469, and Paula is retired from Armour Pharmaceuticals. They enjoy spending time with the children and grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!