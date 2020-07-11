Leo and Gloria Whitten, of Bradley, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering on July 11. They were married July 18, 1970, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.
The couple has two children: Ray (Janice) Whitten, of St. Anne; and Kristi (Danny) Colbert, of Bradley. They also have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Leo is retired from Armstrong Flooring, and Gloria retired from the State of Illinois.
