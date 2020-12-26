Paul and Addy (Nietfeldt) Weber celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 12, 1955, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. Because of COVID-19, there will be no gathering at this time.
The couple has six children: David (Kelly) Weber, of Bourbonnais; Thomas (Wendy) Weber, of Bourbonnais; Lori (Lyle) Weber, of Conyers, Ga.; Patti (Chuck) Diedrich, of Manteno; Sheila (Joe) Beard, of Bourbonnais; and Greg Weber (loving son). They also have 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many step- grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Paul retired from Ford Motor Company stamping plant, and Adeline from Rockford Life Insurance. They enjoy spending time with their family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!