Voigt 60th Anniversary

Orland and Lorraine (Schmidt) Voigt, of Grant Park, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. April 19 at Grant Park Community Center. The event will be hosted by their children. They were married Feb. 20, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beecher.
The couple has four children: Larry (Jan) Voigt, Steve Voigt, David (Adie) Voigt, and Rodney Voigt. They also have seven grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!