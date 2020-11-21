Varvel 65th Anniversary

Charles and Sharon (Stevenson) Varvel celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family cookout. The couple was married Nov. 12, 1955, in Booneville, Miss.
They are the parents of Scott Varvel, of Kankakee, and Robert Varvel and Tad Varvel, both deceased. They also have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Charles is a retired ironworker. They enjoy spending time boating and fishing on the river, taking care of their yard and being with their family.
