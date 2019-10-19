Ralph and Reba Vangundy, of Martinton, will be celebrating their 70th anniversary with an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Papineau Emmanuel Church of Christ at 108 W. Papineau St., Papineau. The event will be hosted by their children. Ralph and the former Reba Hembree were married Oct. 23, 1949, in Earl Park, Ind.
The couple has four children: Marty (Jeanne) Vangundy, of Boyd, Texas; Brenda Newman (Jim Anderson), of Martinton; Kathy (Greg) Garrison, of Lafayette, Ind.; and Rick (Beth) Vangundy, of Dyer, Ind. They also have 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
