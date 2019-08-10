Robert and Nellie (Purcell) Trobaugh, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 28 with a family gathering. The event was hosted by their children. They were married June 30, 1949, at Momence United Methodist Church.
The couple has three children: Robert E. (Charlotte) Trobaugh, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Madonna Dionne Trobaugh, of Joliet; and Elizabeth Bartholomew, of Plainfield. The couple has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Robert is retired after 47 years at A.O. Smith Corporation and six years with American Water Heater. Nellie is retired with 16 years at Momence Public Library.
