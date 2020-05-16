William Tranos and the former Connie Morrical, of rural Kankakee, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with family and friends at a later date. The couple was married May 23, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher.
They are both retired from Kankakee banks. William enjoys working in the yard. Connie enjoys working on mission sewing projects, and they both enjoy winter vacations in Florida.
