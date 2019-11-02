Willie and Francine (Robicheaux) Toler, of Kankakee, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 8 in Branson, Mo., with a family gathering. They were married June 1, 1969, in Kankakee.
The couple has four children: Andrea (Ron) Jackson, of Kankakee; Faith Toler, of Kankakee; Michelle Toler, of Kankakee; and the late William Toler. They also have eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Willie is retired from city of Kankakee Public Works Department as a heavy equipment operator. Francine is retired from Shapiro Development Center as a Tech IV. They both enjoy traveling, attending grandchildren's sports games and visiting with family and friends.
