Duane and Lynn Temme, of Peotone, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Temme and the former Lynn Froehner were married Dec. 18, 1971, in Peotone.
They have three children: Jeffrey (Nicole) Temme, of Morris; Brenda Temme (Ron Sweet), of Naperville; and Deanna (Erik) Greenquist, of Manteno. They also have five grandchildren.
Duane worked at the Mobil Plant in Frankfort for 30 years. He enjoys farming. Lynn is a homemaker and has worked many years in the auction business. She enjoys crafts and sewing.