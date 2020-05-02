William F. Swick and the former Patricia A. Pasquarella, of Manteno, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married May 2, 1970, at St. Catherine of Genoa Catholic Church in Chicago.
The couple has two children: Patricia (Robert) Roderick, of Manteno; and William F. Swick Jr. (Martha Hoffman), of Minooka. They also have four grandchildren.
William is a Vietnam War Veteran and retired from Illinois Central Railroad in Markham. Patricia is retired from Applewood Nursing and Rehab Center in Matteson.
They enjoy antiquing, traveling and spending time with their family.
