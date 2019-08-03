Gary and Patricia Swartz, of Bourbonnais, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9 with a family dinner. They were married Aug. 9, 1969, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
The couple has two children: Andy Swartz, of Pekin; and Jason Swartz, of Salem Ore. They also have two grandchildren.
Gary is a retired coach and teacher, and also enjoys golfing and movies. Pat is a retired teacher and enjoys spending time with her granddaughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!