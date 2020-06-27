Charles and Teresa Stark, of Pontiac, will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a gathering in the near future. Stark and the former Teresa Haberkorn were married July 1, 1950, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Cullom.
Please join the family in honoring them with a card or note sent to 215 E. Washington, Apt. 610, Pontiac, IL 61764.
The couple has six children: Gregory (Terri) Stark, of Ashkum; Nancy (Michael) Somers, of Naperville; Lori (David) Harroun, of Bloomington; Patricia (Mark) McDermott, of Kempton; Sally (James) Moritz, of Piper City; and Jeffrey (Christine) Stark, of Pontiac. They also have 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
The couple have been engaged in farming with their family in the Ashkum and Cullom communities until this past September, when they moved to Pontiac.
