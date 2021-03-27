James and Judy Sharper, of Limestone, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Feb. 13, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield.

The couple has three children: Jami Shear, Jennifer Sharper and Jim Sharper. They also have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

James retired from Bunge and Judy from the healthcare field. They enjoy being with the grandchildren, gardening and going on trips.