Michael and Patricia Shalks, of Grant Park, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 10, 1970, in North Washington, Iowa.
The couple has three children: Stephanie (James) Quigley, of Bourbonnais; Jennifer (Kit) Passwater, of Ottawa; and Michelle Brosseau, of South Elgin. They also have 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Michael is a retired machinist and enjoys playing ice hockey. Patricia is a retired secretary and enjoys gardening and adding to her extensive hosta collection.
