Robert and Colleen Schultz, of Herscher, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in August at the Ozarks. Robert and the former Colleen Frerichs were married Oct. 10, 1970, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher.
The couple has three children: Kevin (Angie) Schultz; Dana (Todd) Platz; and Darrin (Erika) Schultz. They also have seven grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
Bob worked for Chebanse Ag Service and Colleen at State Bank of Herscher. They are both retired and enjoy being with family and attending the grandchildren’s events.
