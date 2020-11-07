Robert and Jill Scammahorn, of Chebanse, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner with their grandsons. Robert and the former Jill Van Wert were married Nov. 7, 1970, in Essexville, Mich.
The couple had one son, Torry Scammahorn, who is deceased. They have two grandsons.
Robert is retired from Natural Gas Pipeline in Herscher. He enjoys doing puzzles and watching the Cubs. Jill is retired from Fisher-Swale-Nicholson Eye Center. She enjoys doing crafts and gardening.
