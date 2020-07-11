James and Mary Roy, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date. Roy and the former Mary Fleischman were married July 4, 1970, at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Kankakee.
The couple has two children: Jeff (Krist) Roy, of Glenview; and James (Amanda) Roy, of Homewood. They also have five grandchildren.
The Roys have been the owner and operators of Roy Brothers Tire and Auto since 1969.
