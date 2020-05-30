Bill and Shirley Riley, of Grant Park, will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a gathering of family and friends at a later date. Riley and the former Shirley Schneider were married May 21, 1960, at Sherburnville Christian Church.
The couple has two children: Sandra (Joseph) Mitchell and Deborah (Kevin) Mussman. They also have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Ford Motor Company in Chicago Heights. Shirley worked at Whitaker Farms Co-op and Michael Leonard Inc. of Grant Park. They are members of St. Peters United Church of Christ in Grant Park and enjoy camping and spending time with family.
