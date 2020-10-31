Reeder 60th anniversary

Richard and Dr. Phyllis (Brockman) Reeder, of Kankakee, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date. They were married Oct. 29, 1960, in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Joliet.
The couple has two daughters, Dr. Nancy Reeder (Robert Schultz), of Wauwatosa, Wis.; and Mary (Scott) Stoltz, of Elgin. They also have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Richard retired from Kankakee Community College and Phyllis from Olivet Nazarene University.
