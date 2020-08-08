Rademacher 50th Anniversary

Gene and Marilynn Rademacher, of Grant Park, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a blessing of vows and a family gathering. They were married Aug. 9, 1970, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Northbrook.
The couple has three children: Matthew (Theresa) Rademacher, of Washington; Amy (Robert) Kijewski, of Bourbonnais; and Jennifer (Jim) Wedic, of Elwood. They also have 11 grandchildren.
Gene is a farmer, and Marilynn is a retired teacher.
