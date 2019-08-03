Jack and Betty Podowicz, of Clifton, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the St. Peter’s Parish Hall in Clifton. They were married Aug. 8, 1959, at St. Peter’s Church in Clifton.
The couple has six children: Karie (Herb) Frake, of Clifton; Tim (Kathy) Podowicz, of Olympia, Wash.; Jackie (Mike) Pittman, of Clifton; Andrea (the late Marty) Miller, of Morris; Michael (Julie) Podowicz, of Clifton; and Melissa (Michael) Feeney, of Morris. They also have 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Clifton all their lives. Jack is a retired teacher and coach from Central High School in Clifton. Betty is a retired business owner and activities assistant at Merkle Knipprath Nursing Home. Some of their favorite things to do are spending time with family and friends, traveling and spending winters in Texas.
