Piatt 60th Anniversary

Gary and Rose Marie (Battaglia) Piatt, of Kankakee, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a dinner celebration hosted by their children in Bourbonnais. They married May 8, 1961, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee.
They have two children: Dr. Edward Piatt, of Kankakee, and Jolynne (Lou) Fahey of Bourbonnais. They also are blessed with two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Gary is a retired steam-fitter welder with the State of Illinois and is an accomplished musician. Rose Marie is a homemaker who enjoys cooking, volunteering and spending time with family, friends and grandchildren.