Papineau 69th Anniversary

Donald and Juanita Papineau, of Kankakee, will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. Papineau and the former Juanita Bowers were married June 23, 1951, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
The couple has two children: Gary (Carla) Papineau, of Kankakee, and Arthur Papineau who is deceased. They also have one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
Donald is a retired from Azzarelli Construction, where he was a truck driver. Juanita is a seamstress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!