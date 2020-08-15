Panozzo 55th Anniversary

Dick (Richard) and Sharon Panozzo, of Kankakee, are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. Panozzo and the former Sharon Decker met while she was a student at Olivet Nazarene University. They were married Aug. 14, 1965, at Asbury Methodist Church in Kankakee.
The couple has two daughters, Elaine Ozrovitz, of Plantation, Fla.; and Andrea (Mark) Bubula, of Minneapolis, Minn. They also have five grandchildren.
Dick spent four years in the U.S. Navy as a radarman aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga CVA 60. When the couple were newlyweds, they ran a small food store on North Greenwood Avenue. In 1970, Dick and his brother, Bob, began Country Fruit Market on South Schuyler Avenue.
