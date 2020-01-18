Gerald and Shirley Ouellette, of Bradley, are celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary. They married Jan. 22, 1949, at St.Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
They have six children: Alan Ouellette, the late Julie Ouellette, Larry Ouellette, Sheila (Butch) McCormick, Anna (Steve) Dumey and Mark (Doreen) Ouellette. They also have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!