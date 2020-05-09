Michael and Mary Lu O’Hara will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary May 16. They were married May 16, 1970, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
They have five children: Terry (Amy) O’Hara, of Clifton; Mick O’Hara, of Bradley; Dan (Georgia) O’Hara, of Bourbonnais; Tracey Bourassa, of Aroma Park; and Kelley O’Hara, of The Colony, Texas. They also have 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Michael is retired from Pativ (formerly Reynolds) in Frankfort. Michael and Mary Lu were the owners of the Sugar ‘n’ Spice Bakery on Broadway in Bradley.
They are touring the country while working at various campgrounds. They have a passion for camping, bike riding, going to the movies and watching the Chicago Cubs.
A celebration will be held with family and friends the next time they travel through town.
