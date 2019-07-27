Harold and Janis Noel, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married July 25, 1959, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
The couple has three children: Daniel (Jeanette) Noel, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Lisa (Jerome) Borchert of Olympia, Wash.; and Michael (Kristine) Noel, of Bradley.
They also have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Harold is retired from Ford Motor Co., and Janice is retired from Valspar Corp. Harold also spent two years in the U.S. Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!