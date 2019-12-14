Larry and Sandra Nims, of Bourbonnais, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 29, 1969, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton.
The couple has two children: Jennifer (Kevin) Chaffee, of Geneva; and Scott (Megan) Nims, of Bourbonnais. They also have five grandchildren.
Larry and Sandra are both retired from Presence St. Mary’s Hospital. They love spending time with their children and grandchildren and also love to travel.
