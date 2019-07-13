Kenneth and Norma (Fry) Naese, of Manteno, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at the Kankakee Sportsmen’s Club. The event was hosted by Gary and Donna Naese. They were married June 30, 1944, at Methodist Church in Bonfield.
The couple has four children: Kenneth L. (Audrey) Naese, of Inverness, Fla.; Larry (Shirley) Naese, of Magnolia, Texas; Gary (Donna) Naese, of Bonfield; and Dean (Tami) Naese, of Patterson, Mo. They also have 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Kenneth retired from Rudolf Express and Limestone Fire Department. Norma is a homemaker. They both love to travel and camping and now live in Heritage Woods in Manteno.
