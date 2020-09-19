Murrell 50th Anniversary

Nate and Dorcas Murrell, of Clifton, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house Sept. 19 at First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee. The event is being hosted by their children. Nate and the former Dorcas Dickinson were married Sept. 19, 1970, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.
The couple has two children: Tajhia (Darrell) Corl, of Charlotte, N.C.; and Bethanie (Matt) Jakubczyk, of Hammond, Ind. They also have four grandchildren.
