Richard and Doris Moulton, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date. They met in Germany in 1959 while Richard was serving in the U.S. military. They were married July 3, 1960, at the American Lutheran Church in Fairbury.
The couple has three children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Richard started his first barbershop in Kankakee in 1960 and later built Gentleman’s Choice, from which he retired after 54 years. They enjoy traveling and have been to five continents during the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!