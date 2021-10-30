...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Indiana...
Kankakee River at Dunns Bridge affecting Jasper and Porter
Counties.
For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence,
Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected around 130 PM CDT Saturday afternoon.
&&
...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until Monday morning...
The Flood Advisory continues for
Kankakee River from confluence with Iroquois River downstream to
confluence with the Illinois River, including the Wilmington gauge.
* Until Monday morning.
* At 6:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 5.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.8 feet
early tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
&&