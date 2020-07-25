Robert and Janice Montague, of Auburndale, Fla., formerly of Bradley, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married July 23, 1960, in Irwin.
The couple has six children: Diana Montague (Dale Cupp), of Findlay, Ohio; Brian Montague, of Bradley; Bruce (Beth) Montague, of Berwyn; Mary Kay Pittman (Todd Stickel), of Bourbonnais; Ellen (Todd) Wille, of Bradley; and Megan (Craig) Lucas, of Manteno. They also have three grandchildren, four step grandchildren, one great-grandchild and four step great-grandchildren.
Bob is a retired CPA, and Jan is a retired secretary and homemaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!