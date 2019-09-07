Wayne and Phyllis Milton, of Wilmington, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 7 with a family gathering at The White Fence Farm Restaurant. The event was hosted by their children.
Wayne Milton and the former Phyllis Kamis were married Aug. 27, 1949, at the First Methodist Church of Kankakee.
The couple has four children: Penny (Irvin) Holm, of Wilmington; Celeste Milton, of Wilmington; Vicky (William) Weidling, of Wilmington; and Heather (Paul) Rogers, of Kankakee. The couple has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Wayne is retired from farming and the City of Wilmington water department. Phyllis is a retired bookkeeper, having worked at several businesses in the area.
