Paul and Sara Miller, of Kankakee, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at a later date. Miller and the former Sara Brown were married Aug. 1, 1970, in Mattoon.
The couple has four children: Samuel Miller, deceased; Jonathan (Gwen) Miller, of Rivervale, N.J.; Robert (Kristin) Miller, of Valparaiso, Ind.; and Jennifer Miller, of Kankakee. They also have three grandchildren.
Paul is a retired salesman and teacher. Sara retired as director of Asbury Child Care Center in Kankakee. They are both involved at the Asbury Thrift Store and at Asbury United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!