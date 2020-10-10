Messer 65th Anniversary

Allen and Ardis Messer, of Bonfield, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their children. They were married Oct. 15, 1955, in Bonfield.
The couple has two children: Bruce (Shelley) Messer; and Barry (Cathy) Messer, all of Bourbonnais. They also have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Allen is retired from Conrail and Ardis from Sears. They enjoy spending time with family and friends.
