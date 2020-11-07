Duane and Carol Meier, of St. Anne, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and then a cruise at a later date. Duane and the former Carol Vander Meer were married Nov. 7, 1970, at First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne.
The couple has three children: Michael Meier and Anne Zarate, of St. Anne; Tammy (Chad) Altmyer, of Kankakee; and Mark (Susan) Meier, of St. Anne. They also have five grandchildren.
Duane is retired from Eastern Illinois Clay in St. Anne. He was a fireman for St. Anne for 20 years and is the president of the trustees for the St. Anne Fire Department. Carol is retired from Kankakee Nursery and is involved in different church activities. They enjoy their time with family, going on camping trips and crafting.
