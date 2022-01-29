Thomas E. and Alice F. McVey, of Kankakee, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Jan. 26.
They were married Jan. 26, 1957, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee. Alice’s maiden name was Weaver.
The couple have two sons: Scott (MaDonna) McVey, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Michael (Celia) McVey, of Lakewood, Calif. The couple also has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration is planned, as they will travel to see family.
Thomas retired from the Kankakee Fire Department and Riverside Medical Center. Alice was a homemaker and retired from General Foods Coupon Redemption Center.
They are members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.