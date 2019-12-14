Carl and Suzi McQueen, of Manteno, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip. Carl and the former Suzi Masse were married, Nov. 29, 1969, at Manteno United Methodist Church.
The couple has four children: Carla (Doug) Wenzel, of Manteno; Claudette (Brian) Meyer, of Manteno; Cathy (Todd) Creek, of Manteno; and Colleen (Derek) Bechard, of Manteno. They also have nine grandchildren.
Carl has been a local farmer for 60 years and continues to operate the family farm. Suzi was a former employee at First Trust and Savings Bank of Kankakee and Manteno State Bank. They enjoy spending time with their friends and family in Manteno and Estero, Fla.
