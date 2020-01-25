Milburn Mark and Diane (Deneau) McCartney, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee on Dec. 27, 1969. Milburn grew up in Kankakee, and Diane grew up in Aroma Park.
The couple had two children: Matthew McCartney (deceased); and Michael (Pam) McCartney, of Bourbonnais. They also have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mark is a retired teacher from Shapiro Developmental Center, and Diane is a retired teacher from St. George School. His hobbies include fishing and hunting, and she enjoys sewing and reading.
They plan to celebrate with a trip to Florida later this year.
