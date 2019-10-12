Don and Brenda McCabe, of Bonfield, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. Don and the former Brenda Henkel were married Oct. 25, 1969, at First Lutheran Church in Pontiac.
The couple has two children: Amanda (Steve) Gee, of Braidwood; and Amy McCabe, of Washington, D.C. They also have two grandchildren.
Don has been a farm manager for about 50 years, starting his career with City National Bank and its subsequent owners. Brenda was an elementary school teacher and a school and church volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!