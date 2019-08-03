Rich and Cindy McBarnes, of Bourbonnais celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in March with a family Disney cruise of the Caribbean. Rich and the former Cindy Paulissen were married July 19, 1969, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee.
The couple has two children: Erin (Tony) Worsham, of Bourbonnais; and Emily (Collin) Martin, of Bourbonnais. They also have eight grandchildren.
Rich was a teacher for 38 years and retired from Bourbonnais Elementary School District and is currently serving on the School Board. Cindy taught for 30 years and also retired from Bourbonnais Elementary School District. They volunteer at their church and love spending time with their grandchildren and traveling.
