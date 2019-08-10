Maurice “Rick” and Patricia Manuel, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Disney World in June. Rick and the former Patricia Zunker were married Aug. 9, 1969, at Milwaukee First Church of the Nazarene, Milwaukee, Wis.
The couple has two children: Michael (Jennifer) Manuel, of Lemont; and Melinda Manuel (Shawn O’Malley) of Fogelsville, Pa. They also have three grandchildren.
Rick retired from Kankakee Community College, DePaul University and the Kankakee Community Foundation. Patricia retired from Bourbonnais School District No. 53. They are both active in volunteering in the community, love to travel and visit with family.
