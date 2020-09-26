Thomas and Mary Maass, of Kankakee, will be celebrating their 74th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Thomas and the former Mary Jannusch were married Sept. 28, 1946, in Kankakee.
The couple has two children: Thomas C. (Miriam) Maass, of Kankakee; and Janet (Rick) Foltz, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. They also have three grandchildren.
Thomas is the former Kankakee County Sheriff and City of Kankakee Police Chief. He enjoys spending time reading. Mary is a member of St. John United Church of Christ and enjoys doing word puzzles.
