Mark and Sharon Lundahl, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. Mark and the former Sharon Haberkorn were married July 12, 1969, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
The couple has one child, Jenny (Danny) Ashline, of Bourbonnais, and has three grandchildren.
Mark is retired from Heinz Foods in Kankakee, and Sharon is retired from BBCHS in Bradley.
