Frank and Lois Luedtke will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Frank and the former Lois Bade were married Nov. 18, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Momence.
The couple has two daughters, Lou Ann, of Peoria, and Jane, of Kankakee.
Frank and Lois are retired from farming. Frank also is retired from Operating Engineers Local 150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!